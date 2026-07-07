2026 Beijing College Students Music Festival opens

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Beijing College Students Music Festival opened at the China Conservatory of Music on Sunday evening.

Teachers and students from 11 universities performed chamber music, vocal music, opera-style singing, musicals and symphonic choral works.

A group photo is taken at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Beijing College Students Music Festival on July 5, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

The Beijing College Students Music Festival is held every two years, and the China Conservatory of Music has been the organizer since its inception in 2016.

The 2026 festival is expected to feature some 300 outstanding programs, covering Western music, folk music, choral music and other art forms.

In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, art performance exhibitions, open classes and master workshops, this year's festival has added nine new sections including art work exhibitions and student art practice workshops, providing more opportunities for college students in Beijing with different professional backgrounds and artistic specialties.

(By Tang Yuxian)