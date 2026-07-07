Shanghai exhibition showcases rare American plants and ancient civilizations

(ECNS) -- A new exhibition exploring the relationship between American plants and ancient civilizations is set to open in Shanghai, featuring rare agave species alongside cultural elements from the Aztec, Maya and Inca civilizations.

Titled "Realm of the World Tree – Agave and Its Friends American Plant Exhibition," the exhibition is one of a series of events accompanying the "World Tree Summit: Ancient American Civilizations" exhibition.

More than 30 rare agave varieties are displayed in the "Life Journey of Agave" exhibition area in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jing)

A mother-and-child "pineapple alpaca" sculpture is displayed at the exhibition in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jing) A display inspired by the Nazca Lines features a monkey motif alongside seeds of Parashorea chinensis at the exhibition in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jing)

More than 30 species of agave, including the "Chocolate Chip" agave, will be on display alongside recreations inspired by Olmec colossal heads, the Nazca Lines, and a mother-and-child "pineapple alpaca" sculpture, highlighting the connections between native American plants and ancient civilizations.

A companion exhibition, the "Root of the World Tree – Maize and Its Friends," will also open soon, focusing on edible crops native to the Americas. It will explore the long history of coexistence and mutual prosperity between American crops and ancient civilizations from two dimensions — tracing the origins of civilization and plant migration.

(By Tang Yuxian)