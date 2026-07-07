Taro-flavored wax gourd industry boosts village income in Guangdong

(ECNS) -- Geteng Village in Longchuan County, Guangdong Province, has planted 20 hectares of taro-flavored wax gourds, generating a net profit of 60,000 to 75,000 yuan ($8,370 to $10,455) per hectare per season, with annual earnings approaching 150,000 yuan ($20,925) per hectare, according to local officials., according to local officials.

The crop, known for its crisp texture and sweet taro-like flavor, has been sold in major Chinese cities including Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Changsha and Chongqing, and exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Farmers work in the fields at the characteristic planting base of Geteng Village, Tongqu Township, Longchuan County, Guangdong Province. (Photo: Longchuan County Convergence Media Center)

Ling Honghong, board chairperson of a local agricultural company, said the village has mobilized villagers, cooperative centers and large-scale growers through a farmer-linked mechanism, with produce going to catering businesses, supermarket platforms and export markets.

About 20 to 30 villagers work here every day, earning a steady income close to home, said Zhang Weiqiang, a base worker.

The village plans to further develop its specialty ecological planting industry, revitalize land resources and expand the local economy to support rural revitalization.

(By Tang Yuxian)