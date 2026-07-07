Taro-flavored wax gourd industry boosts village income in Guangdong

(ECNS) -- Geteng Village in Longchuan County, Guangdong Province, has planted 20 hectares of taro-flavored wax gourds, generating a net profit of 60,000 to 75,000 yuan ($8,370 to $10,455) per hectare per season, with annual earnings approaching 150,000 yuan ($20,925) per hectare, according to local officials., according to local officials.
The crop, known for its crisp texture and sweet taro-like flavor, has been sold in major Chinese cities including Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Changsha and Chongqing, and exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.
Ling Honghong, board chairperson of a local agricultural company, said the village has mobilized villagers, cooperative centers and large-scale growers through a farmer-linked mechanism, with produce going to catering businesses, supermarket platforms and export markets.
About 20 to 30 villagers work here every day, earning a steady income close to home, said Zhang Weiqiang, a base worker.
The village plans to further develop its specialty ecological planting industry, revitalize land resources and expand the local economy to support rural revitalization.
(By Tang Yuxian)