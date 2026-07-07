China bans AI companion services for minors under new rules

(ECNS) - China's internet regulator will prohibit artificial intelligence platforms from offering virtual companions and similar emotionally interactive services to minors under new rules taking effect on July 15.

The regulations, issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, prohibit AI services from creating virtual relatives or romantic partners for underage users and bar content that encourages emotional dependency or manipulates users into making unreasonable decisions.

The measures are part of China's broader effort to regulate generative AI, particularly services that simulate human relationships and emotional interaction.

(By Zhang Jiahao)