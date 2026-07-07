China-Kazakhstan logistics base handles 8,000th freight train

(ECNS) -- A freight train carrying auto parts departed Monday from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base for Uzbekistan, marking the 8,000th international freight train handled by the base since it began operations 12 years ago.

The logistics base operated 485 China-Europe (Asia) freight trains in the first half of 2026, up 3.8% year over year, according to Nanjing Customs. In June, monthly train volume exceeded 100 for the first time, setting a record.

In the first half of 2026, the base handled 140,000 140,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container throughput. Beyond the traditional westbound corridor, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) rail-road intermodal route has emerged as a new growth driver.

Officials said the regular operation of the CKU route has reduced logistics costs for cargo moving from China to Central Asia while providing a more competitive transit option for goods from Japan and South Korea.

Lianyungang is currently accelerating the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, strengthening its role as a hub linking Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. As the corridor network extends from major arteries to finer connections, Lianyungang's value as a gateway to the sea for central and western China will become even more prominent.

(By Tang Yuxian)