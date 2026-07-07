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China's early warning system for weather-related disasters deployed in over 40 countries

2026-07-07 17:04:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's "MAZU" early warning system for weather-related disasters has been deployed in over 40 countries, authorities said Tuesday.

Wang Ruomeng, an official of China's National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, announced the news at a press conference introducing the progress of the 2026 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

The MAZU initiative, unveiled by the China Meteorological Administration, is part of China's response to the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" campaign, which seeks to ensure universal access to life-saving weather alerts.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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