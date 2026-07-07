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China allocates 160 million yuan for flood relief in six regions

2026-07-07 17:25:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has allocated 160 million yuan (about $22.3 million) in emergency central government disaster relief funds to support flood control and disaster response efforts in six provincial-level regions affected by severe flooding and geological disasters.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly released the funding on Sunday to support Guangxi, Hunan, Liaoning, Jilin, Anhui, and Shandong.

Residents wade through floodwaters under the guidance of rescue workers in Dongwei Village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Residents wade through floodwaters under the guidance of rescue workers in Dongwei Village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The funds will be used for emergency search and rescue, the evacuation and temporary resettlement of affected residents, risk mitigation and hazard removal, as well as the repair of damaged homes.

The funding aims to strengthen emergency response efforts and help safeguard the lives and property of people in the disaster-hit regions.

(By Kira)

 

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