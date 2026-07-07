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China's first homegrown aircraft for atmospheric environment detection completes maiden flight

2026-07-07 17:24:18Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's first domestically developed fixed-wing aircraft for comprehensive atmospheric environment detection has completed its maiden flight, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

Developed on the Y-12F aircraft, an 8-metric-ton-class turboprop utility and regional aircraft, the new platform is designed to enhance China's regional air quality monitoring capabilities through advanced vertical observation.

The aircraft can simultaneously track a wide range of atmospheric conditions, including particulate pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10, gaseous emissions, greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, as well as the physical and chemical characteristics of cloud water.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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