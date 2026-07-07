China steps up flood defenses as Typhoons Maysak and Bavi raise water levels

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Water Resources said on Tuesday it had held a special meeting to assess the development and impact of Typhoons Maysak and Bavi, warning that heavy rainfall and flooding risks could persist across several major river basins in the coming days.

The ministry said extreme rainfall linked to Maysak had already triggered severe flooding in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and parts of the Pearl River basin, with several reservoirs reporting dangerous conditions.

Maysak is expected to affect China through Thursday, raising water levels in the Pearl, Yangtze, Huai, Songhua, and Liao river systems. Flooding above warning levels is possible on parts of the Xijiang, Liujiang, Guijiang and Zishui rivers, while risks of flash floods and mountain disasters remain elevated in heavy-rain areas.

From Friday, Typhoon Bavi is expected to approach China's eastern coast and affect six major river basins for about a week, the ministry said, citing risks from strong winds, heavy moisture and potential flooding.

(By Zhang Jiahao)