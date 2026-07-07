Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

National medical charity campaign launched in Xizang

2026-07-07 16:53:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A nationwide medical charity campaign was launched Tuesday in Lhasa to mark the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang and the 20th anniversary of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. 

The 2026 "Bringing Hearts Together" campaign has brought together more than 1,000 medical experts from 200 hospitals across China.

Volunteers will travel along the Qinghai-Tibet Railway and throughout Lhasa to provide free medical consultations, home visits, treatment services and health education for local residents, railway workers and monastic communities. 

To ensure long-term impact, the program is establishing remote consultation partnerships between top-tier national hospitals and local clinics.

The campaign received donations worth 7.65 million yuan (about US$1.07 million) in medicines and supplies, and insurance coverage for all volunteers, ensuring safe, sustainable, and impactful service in Tibet’s high-altitude communities.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]