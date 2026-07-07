National medical charity campaign launched in Xizang

(ECNS) -- A nationwide medical charity campaign was launched Tuesday in Lhasa to mark the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang and the 20th anniversary of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

The 2026 "Bringing Hearts Together" campaign has brought together more than 1,000 medical experts from 200 hospitals across China.

Volunteers will travel along the Qinghai-Tibet Railway and throughout Lhasa to provide free medical consultations, home visits, treatment services and health education for local residents, railway workers and monastic communities.

To ensure long-term impact, the program is establishing remote consultation partnerships between top-tier national hospitals and local clinics.

The campaign received donations worth 7.65 million yuan (about US$1.07 million) in medicines and supplies, and insurance coverage for all volunteers, ensuring safe, sustainable, and impactful service in Tibet’s high-altitude communities.