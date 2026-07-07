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China's growing medical escort industry faces tighter regulatory scrutiny

2026-07-07 16:46:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's rapidly expanding medical escort industry is coming under closer regulatory scrutiny as growing demand for hospital assistance is accompanied by service disputes and illegal appointment scalping, according to media reports.

Medical escorts help patients with tasks including registration, consultations, payment, collecting prescriptions and transportation. The services are widely used by older adults, parents accompanying children and patients seeking treatment away from their hometowns.

Industry participants said that demand has risen rapidly in recent years, but the sector lacks uniform standards for training, pricing and liability. Complaints have included poor service and cases in which escorts failed to complete agreed tasks.

Authorities have also intensified efforts to crack down on appointment scalpers posing as medical escorts. Earlier this year, police in Shanghai uncovered a network that illegally resold hospital appointments under the guise of escort services.

Recent government measures support the development of professional escort services for older adults while encouraging clearer industry standards and stronger oversight.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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