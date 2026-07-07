Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

EF2 tornado hits Hubei's Huanggang, affecting nearly 6,000 people

2026-07-07 17:03:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An EF2-level tornado struck Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province on Monday night, causing damage and affecting 5,975 people, local authorities said.

The tornado, which hit between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with winds exceeding Level 15, swept through roads, residential areas, industrial zones, and logistics parks. Several heavy trucks were blown away, with some pushed up to 30 meters.

An EF2-level tornado, a rare tornado strikes the urban area of Huanggang, Hubei Province, between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
An EF2-level tornado, a rare tornado strikes the urban area of Huanggang, Hubei Province, between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Authorities have launched emergency response and disaster relief efforts. More than 66.7 hectares of farmland were affected, according to preliminary assessments.

(By Kira)

 
 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]