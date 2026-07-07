EF2 tornado hits Hubei's Huanggang, affecting nearly 6,000 people

(ECNS) -- An EF2-level tornado struck Huanggang City in central China's Hubei Province on Monday night, causing damage and affecting 5,975 people, local authorities said.

The tornado, which hit between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with winds exceeding Level 15, swept through roads, residential areas, industrial zones, and logistics parks. Several heavy trucks were blown away, with some pushed up to 30 meters.

An EF2-level tornado, a rare tornado strikes the urban area of Huanggang, Hubei Province, between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Authorities have launched emergency response and disaster relief efforts. More than 66.7 hectares of farmland were affected, according to preliminary assessments.

(By Kira)