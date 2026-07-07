China raises flood emergency response after Typhoon Maysak swells Pearl River

(ECNS) - Chinese authorities raised emergency flood response measures in the Pearl River basin on Monday after Typhoon Maysak brought heavy rainfall that pushed dozens of rivers above warning levels, according to the Pearl River Water Resources Commission.

Since July 4, flooding has affected the Xijiang River and several of its tributaries, with 77 rivers exceeding flood warning levels and 40 recording the highest water levels since records began, the commission said.

The Pearl River Flood Control Headquarters upgraded its flood and typhoon emergency response to Level II at 11 a.m. on Sunday, while the commission raised its flood defense response to the same level.

Forecasters expect heavy rain to continue across the basin, increasing the risk of major flooding on the Xijiang and Yujiang rivers as well as flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

Authorities said the flood situation remains severe and urged local governments to strengthen flood prevention and emergency response efforts.

(By Zhang Jiahao)