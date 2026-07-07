All 172 seniors rescued from flooded nursing house in South China

(ECNS) -- All 172 elderly residents trapped by floodwaters at a nursing home in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have been safely evacuated, local authorities said Tuesday.

The nursing home had 182 residents in total. Ten elderly people who were receiving medical treatment at hospitals were moved to safety before flooding affected the area.

The remaining 172 residents and eight staff members were trapped inside the facility as water levels rose, but all were rescued and relocated.

Meanwhile, 8,150 residents have been transferred to temporary shelters or safer locations.

Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far.

(By Kira)