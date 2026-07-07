9th China-Eurasia Expo sets new record in scale

(ECNS) -- The 9th China-Eurasia Expo, themed "New Opportunities along the Silk Road, New Vitality for Eurasia," was held in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently.

The expo attracted 49 countries, regions and international organizations, with 27 countries and regions participating and setting up independent pavilions.

Over 3,000 domestic and foreign enterprises and institutions attended the event, showcasing the vitality and potential of Eurasian cooperation.

The expo focused on frontier industries, featuring new technologies, applications and solutions in digital technology, intelligent equipment, low-altitude economy and advanced manufacturing.

(By Tang Yuxian)