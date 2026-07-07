4 killed, 8 missing as torrential rains hit South China's Hengzhou

Photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flood-hit area in Hengzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Torrential rains in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have left four people dead and eight missing in Hengzhou City, while more than 53,000 residents have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, local authorities said on Tuesday at a press conference.

In Hengzhou, a total of 84,700 people have been affected by torrential rains. Of the 54,468 residents who needed to be relocated, 53,808 have been moved to emergency shelters, with the remaining 660 still being evacuated in batches and expected to be resettled by the end of the day, according to the authorities.

Affected by Typhoon Maysak, the first typhoon this year, Guangxi has upgraded its flood alert to the highest-level red warning by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

(By Zhang Dongfang)