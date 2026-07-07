28 hornbill chicks fledge in Yunnan

(ECNS) -- Twenty-eight hornbill chicks have fledged during this year's breeding season in Yingjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to local conservation authorities.

Researchers at the Tongbiguan Provincial Nature Reserve monitored 25 hornbill nests in the Hongbeng River area, with 17 nests successfully producing offspring. All 28 chicks have since left their nests.

The fledglings include great hornbills and Oriental pied hornbills, marking another positive result for local wildlife conservation efforts.

(By Kira)