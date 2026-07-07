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China Professional Baseball Summer to kick off in August

2026-07-07 16:26:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China Professional Baseball Summer season will open on Aug.13 at the newly renovated Xuhui West Bund Baseball Field in Shanghai.

Organizers announced Monday that the tournament will feature six clubs and will include multiple players from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Sanctioned by the Chinese Baseball Association and the Baseball Federation of Asia, the league will stage games in Shanghai and Shenzhen. The season will consist of 48 games, including three warm-up games and 45 regular-season games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs on Sept. 21, and the best-of-three championship series will begin on Sept. 26.

To boost fan engagement, CPB will roll out themed activations across both venues, including a Snoopy collaboration week, cooling water parties, “Battle for the City” promotions, and championship week celebrations. Outdoor fan zones will feature food stalls, arcade games, official merchandise stands and interactive activation areas. 

First launched in early 2026 with the Spring Game, the China Professional Baseball League is China's first city-based professional baseball competition.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

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