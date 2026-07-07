Six high school graduates rescue child from lake in Xinjiang

(ECNS) — Six high school graduates rescued a child who fell into a lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local police.

Officer Lyu Zhongyin and his colleagues from the Junggar Road Police Station were patrolling near a lake in Central Park at night when they heard a splash and rushed over.

A child is rescued from a lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Video screenshot)

By the time they arrived, the six graduates had already pulled the child out of the water.

Police commended the teenagers for their bravery, and the child's family expressed heartfelt gratitude upon arriving at the scene.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)