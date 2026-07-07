Tuesday Jul 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Six high school graduates rescue child from lake in Xinjiang

2026-07-07 16:22:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) — Six high school graduates rescued a child who fell into a lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local police.

Officer Lyu Zhongyin and his colleagues from the Junggar Road Police Station were patrolling near a lake in Central Park at night when they heard a splash and rushed over.

(Video screenshot)
A child is rescued from a lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Video screenshot)

By the time they arrived, the six graduates had already pulled the child out of the water. 

Police commended the teenagers for their bravery, and the child's family expressed heartfelt gratitude upon arriving at the scene.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]