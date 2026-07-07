China's share of global shipbuilding orders surges, ministry data show

(ECNS) - China maintained its position as the world's largest shipbuilder in the first quarter of 2026, with ship completions, new orders and order backlogs all leading globally, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently.

China completed 15.68 million deadweight tons of ships in the first quarter, up 46% from a year earlier, while new orders surged 195.2% to 59.53 million deadweight tons.

Outstanding orders reached 322.3 million deadweight tons at the end of March, accounting for 69.8% of the global total and rising 43.6% year-on-year, the ministry said.

China's share of global new ship orders during the 2021-2025 period reached 64.2%, up from the previous five-year plan period, consolidating its position as a major shipbuilding power.

The sector has benefited from growing demand for environmentally friendly vessels and high-end marine engineering equipment, while Chinese shipyards have expanded capabilities in alternative-fuel ships, dredging vessels and smart maritime technologies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)