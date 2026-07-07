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Football gear sales more than double on Douyin during 2026 World Cup: report

2026-07-07 14:18:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- The 2026 FIFA World Cup is driving a surge in sports-related spending in China, with sales of football merchandise on Douyin more than doubling during the tournament, according to a new platform report. 

Sales of football-related products surged 113% during the tournament, while overall sports consumption on the platform rose 38% year on year, highlighting a shift from event-driven spending to year-round demand. 

(Photo: China News Network)
(Photo: China News Network)

The report said the growth is no longer concentrated in China's largest cities. County-level markets have emerged as an increasingly important driver of sports consumption, with sales growth approaching that of first-tier cities.

More consumers are incorporating sports apparel and equipment into their daily lifestyles, expanding sports spending beyond major sporting events. 

Douyin said its livestream e-commerce model has helped convert fan enthusiasm into purchases through an integrated "watch-search-buy" experience, allowing users to discover, compare and purchase products through short videos and livestreams.

(By intern Zou Hanjun)

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