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Giant panda Yuan Zai celebrates 13th birthday in China's Taiwan

2026-07-07 11:37:22Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen during a birthday party at Taipei Zoo in southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen during a birthday party at Taipei Zoo in southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Yuan Zai, the first giant panda born in Taiwan, celebrated her 13th birthday on Monday at Taipei Zoo.

The zoo prepared a football-themed birthday cake for Yuan Zai using various ingredients that giant pandas normally eat.

Yuan Zai, born in 2013, is the eldest daughter of Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, the giant pandas gifted by the Chinese mainland to Taiwan.

In November 2022, Tuan Tuan passed away due to illness. Currently, Yuan Zai lives with her mother Yuan Yuan and her younger sister Yuan Bao at Taipei Zoo.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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