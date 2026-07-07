WRC 2026 to be held in Beijing in August

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Robot Conference (WRC) will be held in Beijing from August 19 to 23, featuring more than 300 exhibiting companies and over 2,000 exhibits, organizers announced at a press conference on Monday.

This year's conference has secured the support of nearly 30 international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the International Federation of Robotics, the World Federation of Engineering Organizations and the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society, with international guests accounting for 30% of speakers at the main forum, Zhao Yunfeng, vice president and secretary-general of the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE), said at the press conference.

The number of exhibitors is up 36% from last year, while exhibits and debut products are expected to rise 27% and 21% respectively, with more than 150 new products making their premiere, according to Zhao.

(By Zhang Dongfang)