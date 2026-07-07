Chinese automaker boosts South African employment

(ECNS)-- Chinese automaker Chery has formally taken over the Rosslyn vehicle manufacturing plant in Pretoria, marking its shift in South Africa from importing vehicles to building them locally.

Chery said it would keep the plant's existing workforce and help create nearly 3,000 jobs across the local supply chain. Production is expected to start in mid-2027, once the facility has been upgraded.

(Screenshot from CNS video)

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the investment would bring advanced technology and encourage technology transfer, local sourcing, skills training and job creation. He added that the government would back efforts to turn the plant into an automotive production hub serving markets across Africa.

Built in 1963 and previously run by Japanese automaker Nissan, the Rosslyn plant is one of South Africa's oldest vehicle manufacturing sites. Chery plans to develop it into an integrated base spanning research and development, manufacturing, supply chains, skills training and exports.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)