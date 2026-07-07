Shanghai-Hong Kong innovation project selection holds offline bootcamp focusing on AI, biotech

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Shanghai-Hong Kong Innovation Project Selection Offline Bootcamp took place in Shanghai on Monday, centered on turning advances in artificial intelligence and biomedicine into commercial applications.

The 2026 Shanghai-Hong Kong Innovation Project Selection Offline Bootcamp is held in Shanghai on July 6. (Photo: Shanghai Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce)

According to the organizers, the annual selection aims to deepen sci-tech cooperation between the two cities, build a two-way incubation mechanism for innovation projects, and advance a complementary model of "R&D in Hong Kong, commercialization in Shanghai" and "innovation in Shanghai, empowerment in Hong Kong."

Through explanations of the rules and panel discussions, the bootcamp helped participating teams get a clearer grasp of the evaluation criteria and the routes to commercialization, while also serving as a platform for the two cities to share innovation resources in both directions.

Since registration opened on May 12, the selection has drawn a large number of innovation teams from both Shanghai and Hong Kong.

(By Tang Yuxian)