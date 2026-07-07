Shanghai-Hong Kong innovation project selection holds offline bootcamp focusing on AI, biotech

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Shanghai-Hong Kong Innovation Project Selection Offline Bootcamp took place in Shanghai on Monday, centered on turning advances in artificial intelligence and biomedicine into commercial applications.
According to the organizers, the annual selection aims to deepen sci-tech cooperation between the two cities, build a two-way incubation mechanism for innovation projects, and advance a complementary model of "R&D in Hong Kong, commercialization in Shanghai" and "innovation in Shanghai, empowerment in Hong Kong."
Through explanations of the rules and panel discussions, the bootcamp helped participating teams get a clearer grasp of the evaluation criteria and the routes to commercialization, while also serving as a platform for the two cities to share innovation resources in both directions.
Since registration opened on May 12, the selection has drawn a large number of innovation teams from both Shanghai and Hong Kong.
(By Tang Yuxian)