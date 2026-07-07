Landslide in Gansu buries 33, with 17 rescued

Photo/CCTV News

(ECNS) -- A landslide hit a village in northwest China's Gansu Province on Tuesday morning, burying 33 people, CCTV News reported.

Seventeen people have been rescued so far.

The disaster struck Renzang Village, Nanhe Town, in Tanchang County, Longnan City. Rescue teams from multiple departments including emergency response, firefighting, medical services, public security, transportation, electric power, and telecommunications, swiftly launched relief operations.

They made every effort to search for and rescue trapped individuals, properly relocated and settled affected residents, and took strict precautions to prevent secondary disasters, CCTV News said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)