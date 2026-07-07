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Factory fire in East China's Shandong kills four

2026-07-07 11:15:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A fire broke out at a factory in the coastal city of Weihai in east China's Shandong Province on Monday, killing four people, local emergency management officials said.

The blaze started at about 3:50 p.m. Beijing Time at a plant in Dadengge Village, Boyu Town, within the Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone, according to a statement from the zone's emergency management bureau.

Firefighters brought the flames under control by 6:40 p.m., the statement said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and follow-up relief work are underway, the authorities added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)



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