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8 dead, 1 missing after thunderstorms, gales hit central China's Hubei

2026-07-07 10:58:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Eight people were killed and one remained missing after thunderstorms and gales brought by severe convective weather hit the eastern part of central China's Hubei Province on Monday night, according to the province's emergency management authorities.

Thunderstorms and strong winds hit Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning cities between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, with two townships seeing gales reaching Level 13. Some areas saw tornadoes, local authorities said.

The rescue operations are underway, they added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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