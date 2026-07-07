Guangzhou Customs seizes 3.52 kg of ketamine at Baiyun airport

(ECNS) -- Guangzhou Customs in Guangdong Province recently seized 3.515 kilograms of ketamine — commonly known as "K powder," according to the "Customs Release" WeChat account.

The case has been transferred to the anti-smuggling authorities for further investigation.

During the inspection of a transit parcel, customs officers at the Baiyun International Airport detected abnormalities in X-ray screening images. They intercepted the package for examination, discovering multiple pairs of jeans and padded jackets inside. Hidden within the clothing were plastic-wrapped packages containing white crystalline substances.

After laboratory testing by professional institutions, the substances were confirmed to be ketamine.

(By Kira)