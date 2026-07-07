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Venezuela thanks China for earthquake relief assistance

2026-07-07 11:18:00Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Yvan Gil, Venezuela's foreign minister, on Monday expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for providing humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by earthquakes that hit the country recently.

A Chinese rescue team searches amid the rubble in Venezuela, July 3, 2026. (Phot/China News Service)
A Chinese rescue team searches amid the rubble in Venezuela, July 3, 2026. (Phot/China News Service)

Gil said the shipment was one of the most important aid deliveries received by Venezuela, which contains tents for displaced residents, gasoline and diesel generators, solar-powered generators, and other essential supplies to assist vulnerable communities.

In a post on Telegram, the foreign minister said the aid reflects the all-weather strategic partnership between Venezuela and China.

(By Kira)

 
 

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