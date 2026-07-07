Venezuela thanks China for earthquake relief assistance

(ECNS) -- Yvan Gil, Venezuela's foreign minister, on Monday expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for providing humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by earthquakes that hit the country recently.
Gil said the shipment was one of the most important aid deliveries received by Venezuela, which contains tents for displaced residents, gasoline and diesel generators, solar-powered generators, and other essential supplies to assist vulnerable communities.
In a post on Telegram, the foreign minister said the aid reflects the all-weather strategic partnership between Venezuela and China.
(By Kira)