China's first batch of quake relief supplies arrives in Venezuela

(ECNS) -- The first batch of emergency humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Venezuela arrived Monday at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, near the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela Lan Hu received the supplies at the airport.

(Photo/Chinese Embassy in Venezuela)

Gil thanked the Chinese government and its leaders on behalf of the Venezuelan people for providing the relief supplies, saying China had maintained close communication with the Venezuelan government since the earthquakes struck.

The supplies, including tents and generators, are of great significance to people who lost their homes in the disaster, Gil said, adding that they demonstrate the enduring all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.