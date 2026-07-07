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China's Tianwen-2 probe rendezvouses with target asteroid

2026-07-07 10:13:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Tianwen-2 asteroid probe has successfully rendezvoused with the near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 and begun conducting scientific observations, according to the China National Space Administration.

The space agency said on Monday that the spacecraft reached a position about 20 kilometers away from the asteroid last week before entering a flight alongside its target.

An image of the asteroid 2016 HO3 taken on July 2, 2026 by the Tianwen 2 probe. (Photo courtesy of China National Space Administration)
An image of the asteroid 2016 HO3 taken on July 2, 2026 by the Tianwen 2 probe. (Photo courtesy of China National Space Administration)

Before reaching the asteroid, Tianwen-2 had traveled nearly 1 billion kilometers during a 400-day journey through deep space. The probe will now carry out a series of detailed scientific investigations to map the asteroid's surface, analyze its composition, and study its internal structure in preparation for collecting samples.

Launched on May 29, 2025, Tianwen-2 is China's China's first attempt to bring pristine samples back from an asteroid to Earth.

(By Kira)

 
 

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