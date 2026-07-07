China launches 92 new international air cargo routes in H1

(ECNS) -- China opened 92 new international air cargo routes in the first half of this year, with over 210 round-trip flights added per week, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said Monday.

The newly launched routes include 41 to Asia, 38 to Europe, 11 to North America, one to South America and one to Africa.

The cargo transported on the routes mainly included cross-border e-commerce goods, high-end manufacturing products, high-value-added goods, electronic products and auto parts.

The federation said that since this year, China has continued to accelerate the building of its air cargo network.

Air cargo enterprises have deepened operations on core Eurasian corridors and steadily expanded cargo services on transoceanic and long-haul routes.

The sources of cargo have increasingly shifted toward high-timeliness and high-value-added categories, while the global air cargo hub system connecting the world has grown increasingly sophisticated.