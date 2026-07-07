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China allocates $23.5 mln for disaster relief

2026-07-07 09:07:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Photo taken on July 6,2026 shows a village indunted by floods in Guangxi Zhuang Autunomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on July 6,2026 shows a village affected by floods in Guangxi Zhuang Autunomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management have jointly allocated 160 million yuan (about 23.5 million U.S. dollars) for flood and geological disaster relief in six provincial-level regions including Guangxi, Hunan, Liaoning, Jilin, Anhui, and Shandong.

Affected by Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of this year, as well as a cold vortex in northeast China and the southwest monsoon, many areas in northeast, north and south China have been hit by rain-triggered floods, causing casualties and house collapses.

The funds will be mainly used for search and rescue operations, the relocation and resettlement of disaster-affected people, emergency response including risk elimination, emergency treatment of potential secondary-disaster hazards, and the repair of damaged homes.

From Monday evening to Wednesday, parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, Shandong and Liaoning are expected to see heavy downpours or rainstorms, with extremely heavy rain forecast in some areas, including eastern Guangxi, the National Meteorological Center said.

The affected areas face high meteorological risks of mountain torrents, geological disasters, flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, and urban waterlogging, the center said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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