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24 solar terms: Minor Heat

2026-07-07 10:05:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- Minor Heat, one of China's 24 traditional solar terms, marks the arrival of midsummer.

An old Chinese saying describes this period as a time when the heat lingers day and night, while people have long made use of the strong sunshine to dry clothes, reduce dampness, and promote well-being.

(Photo: China News Service)
(Photo: China News Service)

The season has also inspired generations of poets. In his poem Minor Heat in the Sixth Month, Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Yuan Zhen wrote, “With the arrival of the warm breeze, Minor Heat quietly comes.”

Even during the hottest days of summer, the season encourages people to embrace nature's rhythm and find peace amid the warmth.

(By intern Zou Hanjun）

 

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