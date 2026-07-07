Norway ready to expand cooperation with China: PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, Norway, on July 6, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- Norway looks forward to maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges with China, expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as the green economy and artificial intelligence, strengthening communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, supporting the United Nations in playing its central role, and upholding multilateralism, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Monday, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Store made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Oslo.

(By Zhang Dongfang)