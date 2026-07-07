China willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Norway: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, Norway, on July 6, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Norway and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

China believes Norway will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, which is also in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang added.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo.

(By Zhang Dongfang)