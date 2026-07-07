Insights | International military officers hail Global Security Initiative, call for dialogue to solve disputes

(ECNS) -- Today, changes of the world, of our times and of history are unfolding in ways like never before, and the international community is confronted with multiple risks and challenges rarely seen before. Regional security hotspots keep flaring up, while local conflicts and turbulence have become increasingly frequent.

Against this backdrop, China has proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI), calling on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in the spirit of solidarity, and address the complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win approach. The initiative offers a brand-new and viable pathway to improving global security governance, fully demonstrating China's firm commitment and practical actions in safeguarding world peace and common security.

The values of the GSI are hailed by many international military officers participating in the 9th International Defense Forum held recently at the International College of Defense Studies of China’s National Defense University. They noted that this initiative advocates resolving international disputes through dialogue and consultation, and prioritizes partnerships over bloc confrontation, constituting an important Chinese undertaking to safeguard world peace.

Aranyakananda Prasobchok, a military officer from Thailand, stressed that China's commitment to forging partnerships for bilateral cooperation, rather than building alliances, sets a fundamental example for major powers. In this context, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) represents a vital contribution by China to safeguarding world peace amid today's complex international dynamics.

He also called for the establishment of a transparent communication mechanism, saying that it is a primary prerequisite for cross-border defense cooperation. He called it essential for averting crises, managing conflicts, and serving as a catalyst for building trust.

Prasobchok noted in the interview that the primary orientation of diplomacy and defense capacity-building should be to foster cooperation and cultivate mutual trust, rather than engineer antagonism and confrontation.

Yasir Sarfraz from Pakistan pointed out that 90 percent of international differences and dilemmas can be properly resolved through communication, which has become a universal consensus within the international community.

He believes that a security order anchored in mutual trust and dialogue represents the optimal path to addressing global security challenges. He said that only when nations engage in candid consultations and fully exchange views on key issues can they build consensus and defuse disputes.

As a staunch supporter of the GSI, Pakistan shares China’s commitment to dialogue-based solutions, Sarfraz noted. A case in point is Pakistan's recent active mediation to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran, which serves as a vivid demonstration of putting the GSI spirit into practice.

David Salomon Puga Jacome from Ecuador said in the interview that the GSI tries to manage the security problems or the security issues that are afflicting the countries. In his view, conflicts and wars are not the solutions to global peace. If countries actively participate in and implement the GSI, they can build a communication platform for close collaboration, jointly safeguarding global peace through a cooperative path.

"All countries want society to develop. That is the final goal of that kind of initiatives," said Jacome. He also strongly affirmed the importance of transnational defense exchanges.

He observed that while national conditions vary across the globe and the security challenges faced by each country differ significantly, defense exchanges establish a platform for the mutual flow of ideas, enabling countries to fully exchange governance approaches and jointly explore tailored solutions for their respective practical issues.

The 9th International Defense Forum drew more than 100 high-ranking international military officers, defense officials, and renowned experts and scholars from both military and civilian sectors to engage in discussions on key topics including global security and national defense policies.