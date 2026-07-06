Nearly 100 Taiwanese youths join night run in Shaoxing

(ECNS) -- Nearly 100 young people from Taiwan took part in the 2026 "Brilliant Didang" Fluorescent Night Marathon Challenge along Didang Lake in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, on Saturday, as part of a cross-strait youth exchange program.

Taiwanese youths Xu Yitong (first from left, in pink) and Wang Shiyou (second from left, in white) take part in a night run in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, on July 4, 2026. (Photo provided by the event organizer)

"I hope to interact and encourage each other with my running partner during the run, and push forward together. This will surely become a very memorable experience," said Xu Yitong, a Taiwanese participant born after 2000.

The 2026 "Brilliant Didang" Fluorescent Night Marathon Challenge kicks off along Didang Lake in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, on July 4, 2026. (Photo: Xiang Jing)

Before the run, Wang Shiyou, said he was very much looking forward to the event. "I love sports and have participated in short marathons in Taiwan before. Compared with previous running events, this one is special because it's a night run."

After completing the race, Wang said running on a summer evening was a unique experience.

"It's my first time running on a summer night — it feels very fun and special. All the runners are full of energy and the atmosphere is lively," he said

Wang added that he had learned Shaoxing is known for its rich history, culture, and Huangjiu rice wine, and said he hopes to learn more about the city's traditional wine-making culture.

Taiwanese youths pose for a group photo before the night run in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, on July 4, 2026. (Photo provided by the event organizer)

After the race, participants visited a cross-strait youth food and cultural creativity market in Shaoxing and sang classic Taiwanese songs together.

The event also marked the opening of the 2026 Cross-Strait (Shaoxing) Youth Exchange Season, a two-month program featuring summer internships, cultural activities and sports events. Organizers expect about 800 young people from Taiwan to visit Shaoxing during the exchange season.

(By Tang Yuxian)