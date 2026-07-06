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5 killed, 1 injured in central China's Zhengzhou apartment fire

2026-07-06 14:40:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Five people were killed and one was injured in a fire that broke out in Zhengzhou City, central China's Henan, on Monday, local authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 7:51 a.m. in an apartment in Huiji district of Zhengzhou, covering over 15 square meters of floor space. It was extinguished by 8:06 a.m., according to an official statement.

Following an extensive search and rescue operation, authorities confirmed five fatalities at the scene and one injured person, who is in stable condition after medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(By Zhang Dognfang)

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