Chinese navy conducts test launch of strategic missile by submarine

(ECNS) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine, Xinhua News Agency Reported.

The PLA Navy said that one strategic nuclear submarine of the navy launched a strategic missile carrying a dummy warhead toward relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, which landed precisely within the designated waters.

This missile test launch is a routine arrangement of China's annual military training exercises and complies with international law and customary international practices, it said.

It is not targeted at any specific country or target, the state media outlet added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)