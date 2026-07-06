Private museum owner says he will return Buddhist statue if confirmed stolen from Hainan temple

(Photo from the Stolen (Lost) Cultural Relics Information Publishing Platform of China)

(ECNS) -- Ma Weidu, founder of the Guanfu Museum, said Sunday the museum will return a bronze Buddha statue if authorities confirm it is a cultural relic stolen more than two decades ago from the Temple of the Five Lords in Hainan province.

The statue, purchased in 2005 from a licensed antiques market in Xiamen, Fujian Province, has recently stirred online debate after some netizens suggested it might be a nationally registered artifact that went missing from the Hainan temple.

In a video statement, Ma said that if an authoritative appraisal confirms the statue is the missing artifact, the museum will fully cooperate with authorities and complete all legal procedures for its return.

He added that the museum would be glad to escort the relic back to its hometown with proper ceremony.

If the appraisal determines the statue is not the missing relic, Ma said he hopes authorities will clearly explain the basis for their conclusions, to reassure the public, the temple, and all those concerned with cultural heritage preservation.

Ma stressed that every museum should be subject to public oversight, including private institutions such as the Guanfu Museum. "Cultural relic preservation is not a matter to be handled behind closed doors—it requires transparency," he said.

"From the day we acquired this statue, we have kept it on public display - we have never hidden it away. Those of us truly engaged in this field should welcome scrutiny," he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)