PLA naval ships Nanning, Hengyang left Hong Kong

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails into Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, July 2, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)



(ECNS) -- A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day program of open visits and cultural exchanges.

A farewell ceremony was held at the pier of PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in the morning.

The open-ship event gave visitors a first-hand glimpse of the advances in China's new-era national defense and military modernization. The event featured numerous interactive activities, including military experience sessions, combat training demonstrations and art performances, drawing over 30,000 participants from the HKSAR and Macao Special Administrative Region.

This marked the maiden Hong Kong call for both Nanning and Hengyang.

(By Zhang Dongfang)