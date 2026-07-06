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Three moderate earthquakes hit Mianzhu in SW China's Sichuan

2026-07-06 10:27:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Three moderate earthquakes hit Mianzhu City in Deyang, Sichuan Province, on Sunday, with no deaths or injuries reported, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquakes occurred at 23:03, 23:20 and 23:30 Beijing time, with magnitudes of 4.5, 4.0 and 4.5, respectively. The focal depths were 20 km, 15 km and 18 km, the CENC said on Monday.

The Deyang and Mianzhu city disaster relief headquarters activated emergency response procedures and carried out multiple rounds of damage assessments following the quakes.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, no injuries, collapsed houses, or disruptions to transport, power or telecommunications networks had been confirmed.

Authorities said risk inspection work is underway.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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