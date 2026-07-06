China's logistics sector sees improved performance in June

(ECNS) -- China's logistics sector continued to expand in June 2026, with the business activity index edging up further, data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on Sunday showed.

According to the latest figures, the logistics market index, a key gauge of economic activity, reached 50.6% in June, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared with May.

Among the 12 sub-indices, nine remained above the boom-and-bust line, while both the business volume index and the new orders index recorded consecutive month-on-month increases.

The federation observed that demand for manufacturing logistics in China continued its steady upward trend, propelled by sectors including electronics and machinery, telecommunications equipment, transportation equipment, and energy-efficient home appliances.

It also noted that consumer-related logistics demand remained stable in June, as holiday spending boosted business activities in wholesale trade, retail chains and supermarkets.

(By Zhang Dongfang)