Malaysia to boost durian exports to China by 2030

(ECNS)-- Malaysia is aiming for US$229 million (RM932.3 million) in durian exports to China by 2030, propelled by a massive surge in demand from Chinese consumers since securing fresh market access in August 2024.

Speaking at the launch of "Durian Cube"—Beijing's new flagship store selling exclusively Malaysian durians—Niqman Rafaee M Sahar, Trade Commissioner at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, revealed that fresh durian exports to China skyrocketed by over 500% to US$37 million in 2025. Frozen durian exports to the Chinese market reached US$202 million in 2025, with Q1 2026 already bringing in US$77 million. Capturing China's Premium Market China imports nearly US$7 billion (RM28.5 billion) worth of durians annually, primarily from ASEAN countries.

Malaysia aims to increase its current market share in China from 4%–5% to 8%–10% over the next five years by focusing on Chinese consumers' preference for high-end varieties.

Norfarina Mohd Azmee, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing, noted that the growing trade has strengthened Malaysia-China bilateral ties.

"We see durian not only as a trade product but also as 'durian diplomacy'. Through durian, people can learn more about Malaysia, our culture and our agriculture," she said, adding that it serves as a tool to attract Chinese tourists for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Chinese consumer demand is growing rapidly across major urban hubs. Malaysian exporter Sri Walis (M) Sdn Bhd reported that its sales have tripled, supplying 1,000 tonnes of fresh durians annually across five major Chinese cities: Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. The company expects to increase its shipments to China to 2,000–3,000 tonnes next year.