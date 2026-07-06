China honors five 'most beautiful sci-tech workers'

(ECNS) -- China on Friday spotlighted five "most beautiful sci-tech workers" whose achievements reflect the country's push for technological self-reliance. The workers' professions span space exploration, ecological restoration, medicine and plateau agriculture.

The workers are Gui Haichao, a Beihang University professor and China's first payload specialist aboard the China Space Station; Kong Hainan, a retired Shanghai Jiao Tong University professor; Chen Lei, a neurology professor at West China Hospital; Song Rende, a veterinary researcher at 4,200 meters above sea level on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau; and Huang Guiyun, a plant conservationist with the Three Gorges Group.

(By Kira)