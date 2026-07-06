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Beijing issues its first citywide hail warning of the year 2026

2026-07-06 13:48:18Ecns.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Beijing issued its first citywide hail warning of the year 2026 on Friday, alerting residents that scattered hailstorms could affect parts of the capital and potentially cause localized damage.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, hail is expected to move from the northwest toward the southeast of the city. Authorities warned that the conditions could cause damage and urged residents to take precautionary measures.

The forecast also indicates that thunderstorms may bring brief strong winds exceeding Force 7 levels, along with small hailstones, potentially disrupting evening rush-hour traffic.

(By Kira)

 
 

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