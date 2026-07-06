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Shanghai reports 21.13 million border crossings in H1 of 2026

2026-07-06 11:12:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shanghai reported 21.13 million inbound and outbound border crossings in the first half of 2026, according to local border inspection authorities. Among them, nearly 3.17 million were inbound foreign visitor arrivals, marking a 22% year-on-year increase.

About 2.05 million foreign travelers entered Shanghai under the visa-free policy in the first half of 2026, accounting for more than 60% of all inbound foreign arrivals, according to authorities.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (Photo/China News Service)
Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (Photo/China News Service)

Shanghai's cruise ports were also bustling during this period, with border inspection authorities processing 744,000 inbound and outbound cruise passengers.

During the same period, the city handled 22,000 inbound and outbound international vessel movements, while facilitating crew changes for more than 25,000 seafarers, supporting the steady flow of cross-border shipping and the stability of global supply chains.

(By Kira)

 

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