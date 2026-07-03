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Cooperation between countries should not target any third party: FM Spokesperson

2026-07-03 16:45:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- Cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, still less be used as a pretext for forming exclusive "small circles" and stirring up confrontation and antagonism, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a news briefing when asked for comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals with Japan following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

Cooperation between countries should help enhance understanding and trust among regional countries and help safeguard regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.

Safeguarding the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains is the shared responsibility of all countries and all parties should embrace open cooperation and play a constructive role to that end, Guo added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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